Over 1,500 Pounds Of Imported Pork Recalled For Listeria Risk

More than 1,500 pounds of imported ready-to-eat pork jowl products, commonly known as guanciale, have been recalled due to concerns over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall, announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), involves products distributed by Florida-based Prime Line Distributors, Inc. and New Jersey-based Ferrarini USA, Inc. According to the FSIS announcement, a total of approximately 1,513 pounds of dry-cured pork jowl are affected.

The recalled products were produced in Italy on May 21, 2026, at Est. 1937L Bome SRL and imported to the United States in July 2026. All recalled items have a lot number of 263311US and a best-if-used-by date of May 16, 2027, with the establishment number "IT 1937 L CE" printed on the label.

According to federal officials, the issue was discovered during routine import reinspection testing, where a product sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The recall has been classified as Class I, the FSIS's most serious type, indicating a reasonable probability that consumption could lead to serious health consequences or death.

Prime Line Distributors shipped the recalled products to food service and retail locations in Florida, while Ferrarini USA distributed the affected pork to distributors and food service businesses in California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. As of Tuesday (September 8), there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked to these products, according to Food Safety News.

Listeria infection, also known as listeriosis, can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, and gastrointestinal symptoms. The infection is especially dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. FSIS has advised anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms within two months after eating the recalled products to seek medical attention.

FSIS warned that some of the recalled pork may still be in refrigerators or freezers at food service and retail locations. Businesses and consumers are urged not to sell, serve, or eat the recalled products. Affected items should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. Anyone worried about possible illness should contact a healthcare provider.