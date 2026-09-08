Patriots Extend CB Christian Gonzalez

By iHeartRadio

September 8, 2026

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Photo: Matthew Stockman / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The New England Patriots have secured a key player for their defense by extending cornerback Christian Gonzalez with a four-year, $135 million contract, including $102 million guaranteed. This extension comes as Gonzalez enters the penultimate year of his rookie deal. The Patriots originally selected Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Gonzalez has quickly proven himself as a top-tier cornerback, ranking 35th on ESPN’s Top 100 Players List before the 2026 season. His impressive postseason performance last year, where he held opponents to a completion percentage under 40% on 36 targets, highlighted his defensive prowess. Despite the Patriots’ loss in Super Bowl LX to the Seattle Seahawks, Gonzalez's performance was a bright spot.

The extension negotiations were closely watched, especially after Devon Witherspoon of the Seahawks signed a $132 million deal that reset the market for cornerbacks. Gonzalez and Witherspoon share the same agent, Reggie Johnson, which added another layer of complexity to the negotiations.

According to Yardbarker, Gonzalez’s trainer, Christian White, mentioned that Gonzalez was in good spirits about the contract talks, indicating optimism about reaching an agreement before the Patriots' season opener against the Seahawks on Wednesday (September 9).

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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