Pelicans, Grizzlies Work Four-Player Trade

The New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies have agreed on a four-player trade, as reported by ESPN on Tuesday (September 8). The Pelicans will send Jordan Hawkins, Micah Peavy, a future second-round pick, and a future second-round pick swap to the Grizzlies. In exchange, New Orleans will receive AJ Johnson and veteran forward Taj Gibson.

The trade allows the Pelicans to clear roster space and gain salary cap flexibility, which is crucial as they prepare to sign guard Bennedict Mathurin to a two-year, $16 million contract. According to ESPN, this move saves New Orleans approximately $5.7 million in salary, helping them manage the luxury tax line.

Hawkins, a 24-year-old guard, was the 14th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and has spent three seasons with the Pelicans. However, his role diminished last season, averaging only 5.1 points in 51 games. Peavy, a 6-foot-7 wing, played in 61 games as a rookie, averaging 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds.

For the Grizzlies, this trade provides additional draft capital and young talent. However, they must make roster decisions before the season starts due to having several guaranteed contracts above the 15-player minimum.

Johnson, 21, has already been part of multiple trades since being drafted 21st overall in 2024 by the Milwaukee Bucks. He joins the Pelicans as a young guard with potential. Gibson, 41, brings veteran experience to New Orleans, having played 17 NBA seasons with various teams.

This trade marks a fresh start for both Hawkins and Peavy while offering the Pelicans flexibility and the Grizzlies valuable assets. The deal was first reported by Shams Charania.