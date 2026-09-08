Plane Goes Missing En Route From The Bahamas To Miami

A plane traveling from Great Harbour Cay in the Bahamas to Miami Executive Airport went missing on Monday (September 7). The Piper PA-34 aircraft, carrying four family members from South Florida, was last detected on radar around 11 a.m. before contact was lost. The passengers include pilot Mario Lamar, his wife Lili Lamar, and their grandchildren Sofia and Christian Sosa, all in their 20s.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force are conducting a search for the missing plane, believed to have crashed in the waters off the Bahamas. According to the Sun Sentinel, the plane's speed and altitude fluctuated rapidly before disappearing from radar.

Efforts to locate the aircraft have been hampered by bad weather, but authorities remain committed to the search. The Associated Press reports that the plane was about 13 miles west of Andros Island when contact was lost.

Family members are urging anyone with information to come forward. CNN reports that the search will resume once weather conditions improve, as authorities prioritize locating the aircraft and its occupants.