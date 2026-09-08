Radiohead Announce New Residencies In Australia, Japan

Radiohead are heading Down Under and to Japan for an extensive run of shows in 2027.

The band announced on Monday (Sept. 7) via Instagram a 21-date residency tour, with stops in Perth, Melbourne and Sydney before wrapping up with five performances in Saitama, Japan.

The announcement follows weeks of teasing. During Japan’s Summer Sonic festival, old Radiohead footage appeared alongside the words “Tokyo 2027.” Billboards reading “Radiohead 2027” later surfaced around Tokyo, fueling speculation about the band’s plans. Despite those hints, no Tokyo concerts have been announced.

The shows continue Radiohead’s return to touring following their 2025 European run, which marked their first proper tour dates since 2018.

Guitarist Ed O’Brien previously hinted at the band’s touring strategy, telling Rolling Stone in March that Radiohead planned to visit “a different continent” each year and perform roughly 20 shows.

Here are the 2027 tour dates: