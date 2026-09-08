Ray LaMontagne Collapses Onstage During Nashville Show

Ray LaMontagne’s concert in Nashville came to an abrupt end after the singer-songwriter collapsed onstage.

The scary incident happened on Saturday (Sept. 5) at the famous Ryman Auditorium while LaMontagne was performing a cover of Dolly Parton's “Jolene.” He was subsequently helped offstage and the show ended early.

Earlier in the show, the musician reportedly stopped twice during the song “Hannah” after appearing to lose his place. He later briefly left the stage before returning for “Jolene.”

Following the concert, LaMontagne’s management revealed that he was being treated for heat-related dehydration.

“Ray is in good hands with the local EMS and is being treated for heat related dehydration,” his team wrote on Instagram Stories at the time. “He is doing well now and is grateful for everyone’s understanding.”

LaMontagne’s team also added that he was looking forward to performing in Louisville the following night.