Rhode Island Primaries On Wednesday

By iHeartRadio

September 8, 2026

Iowa Democratic Senate Candidate Zach Wahls Votes Ahead Of Primary Election
Photo: Charlie Neibergall / Getty Images News / Getty Images

On Wednesday (September 9), Rhode Island voters will head to the polls for the state's primary elections, with significant races for Senate, House, and governor positions. The Democratic primary for governor is particularly noteworthy, as incumbent Governor Dan McKee faces a formidable challenge from businesswoman Helena Foulkes. This primary marks a rematch of their 2022 contest, where McKee narrowly defeated Foulkes in a five-way race.

According to Ballotpedia, McKee, who became governor in 2021 following Gina Raimondo's appointment as U.S. Secretary of Commerce, is seeking a second full term. Despite his incumbency, McKee has not secured the endorsement of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, a rare occurrence since the state's modern primary system was adopted in 1948.

Foulkes, a former CVS Pharmacy executive, has been leading in recent polls. A University of New Hampshire poll showed her with 56% support compared to McKee's 18%. She has also garnered endorsements from 13 local Democratic Party committees and Attorney General Peter Neronha.

The primary is expected to be contentious, with both candidates criticizing each other's records. McKee has targeted Foulkes' tenure at CVS, while Foulkes has criticized McKee's handling of infrastructure projects. As reported by Prediction Edge, the primary will set the stage for the general election on November 3, where the Democratic nominee will face off against the Republican candidate.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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