Sara Bareilles Shares How Teen Heartbreak Inspired One Of Her Biggest Hits

Sara Bareilles is reflecting on how "crazy" it is that she wrote one of her biggest songs when she was just 18 years old.

During a recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Bareilles looked back at her career, including when she wrote her song "Gravity," which she said was inpsired by her high school ex-boyfriend "who broke my heart," per People. Though the track, written in what "feels like another lifetime," was influence by her own life, Bareilles explained that she views herself as a "portal" and her songwriting as a channel for the music to flow through for others to experience.

"My philosophy really about music, and I've said this before, is that it's not mine. It's just like the thing I was like the portal. I was like the available channel that that music was looking for to come through," she said. "I really believe that we're just vessels, but I'm so proud of that 18-year-old girl to be open to those big feelings and kind of capturing it that way. I think that's really special."