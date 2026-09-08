Selena Gomez Shares Hopes For Becoming A Mom In Sweet Snap: 'One Day'

Selena Gomez is looking forward to the day she becomes a mom.

The Rare Beauty founder is seemingly very excited about the possibility of starting a family with her husband Benny Blanco, whom she married in September 2025. She recently shared a sweet photo of her with a baby to her Instagram Stories alongside the caption "one day..," per People.

This isn't the first time Gomez has been open about her hopes of becoming a mother in the future. She previously celebrated her Wizards of Waverly Place character Alex Russo being a mom in its sequel series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place by sharing her desire for motherhood to become her reality whlie she once shared that she considered adopting children as a single mom before ultimately meeting Blanco.

During a podcast appearance in March 2025, the Only Murders in the Building star shared how excited she is about their future family, whenever that happens for them.

"I don't know when will happen, obviously, but I love children. I have an 11-year-old sister [Gracie] that I absolutely adore," she said at the time, adding, "I love making [kids] laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I'm so excited for it."