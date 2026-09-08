Sixers, Flyers Unveil New Arena Design

Philadelphia sports fans received a glimpse of the future home for the 76ers and Flyers with the release of new arena renderings. The design, inspired by the Spectrum, is set to be the largest fully privately-funded project in Philadelphia's history. The arena will be located on the site of the former venue and is expected to open in time for the city's new WNBA franchise to begin play in 2030.

The arena is a joint venture between the 76ers and Flyers, with both teams sharing a 50-50 ownership split. The new facility is part of a broader initiative to enhance the sports infrastructure in Philadelphia. According to PhillyVoice, the WNBA's expansion to Philadelphia is part of a larger plan to increase the league's presence, with the city being one of three new locations set to join by 2030.