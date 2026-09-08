Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch Announces Retirement

Lonnie Bunch III, the first Black person and historian to lead the Smithsonian Institution, announced on Tuesday (September 8) that he plans to retire by the end of the year. Bunch's decision comes after nearly 38 years at the Smithsonian, during which he founded the National Museum of African American History and Culture and served as its secretary since 2019.

Bunch expressed "mixed emotions" about his departure, stating, "I leave with pride and sadness, gratitude and joy, and with enormous confidence in the people who will carry this remarkable institution forward." His announcement follows a period of tension with the Trump administration, which has criticized the Smithsonian for its portrayal of American history. In August 2025, President Donald Trump called for a comprehensive internal review of eight Smithsonian museums, urging them to "celebrate American exceptionalism." More recently, in July 2026, the administration accused the National Museum of American History of "extreme political activism."

Despite these challenges, Bunch has maintained that his decision to retire was not influenced by external pressures. In an interview with The New York Times, he stated, "It was really just saying, now's the time." Bunch has been a staunch defender of the Smithsonian's independence, emphasizing the institution's commitment to scholarship and accuracy.

The Smithsonian's Board of Regents will appoint an acting secretary and conduct a national search for Bunch's successor. As the institution faces a leadership transition, it continues to navigate the ongoing scrutiny from the Trump administration.