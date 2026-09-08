State House Candidate Accused Of Trying To Plant Illegal Drugs On Opponent

A Missouri Republican candidate for the state House is facing a federal charge after investigators say he tried to plant drugs on his primary opponent. Thomas Christopher Ross, who won the August Republican primary for Missouri House District 161 in Joplin, was charged Wednesday (September 2) with conspiring to distribute a controlled substance, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Missouri’s Western District.

Federal prosecutors say Ross, age 37, asked his former campaign manager to place cocaine and an Adderall pill in the car or purse of his opponent, Louise Secker, during the weeks leading up to the August 4 primary. The campaign manager instead went to law enforcement and turned over the substances, which tests later confirmed were cocaine and Adderall. The manager also gave police text messages showing Ross allegedly discussed the plan, with references to planting the drugs before a Republican women’s event in June. According to the criminal complaint, the FBI joined the investigation and provided the manager with a covert recorder to document a meeting with Ross, during which Ross reportedly agreed to continue with the plan and suggested calling in an anonymous tip to the police.

Ross ultimately defeated Secker by just 33 votes.

“The American people deserve confidence in an electoral process that has served our nation for generations,” said R. Matthew Price, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri. “Candidates are expected to conduct their campaigns with integrity, honesty, and respect for their opponents, allowing voters to make informed decisions without fear of misinformation or undue influence. The Western District of Missouri will continue to uphold fairness, transparency, and integrity in elections and will pursue violations of public trust when warranted”.

Ross remains on the ballot for November’s general election, but Missouri Republican Party chairman Peter Kinder urged Ross to drop out of the race, calling the allegations “serious and deeply troubling."

Ross has not entered a plea and is being held at Joplin Municipal Jail ahead of a scheduled preliminary and detention hearing on Wednesday (September 9).