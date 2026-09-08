Steel WTC Beam Comes To WH Ellipse Ahead Of 9/11 Anniversary

A steel beam from the World Trade Center is set to be displayed at the White House Ellipse on Tuesday (September 8) as part of the Tunnel to Towers/Steel Across America tour. This event is part of the nation's preparations to mark the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. The 16,000-pound beam, which has been touring the country since May, symbolizes resilience and remembrance.

The tour, organized by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, aims to connect communities and educate younger generations about the events of 9/11. The beam has made stops at various landmarks, including Fenway Park and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. According to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the tour will conclude in New York City, where the beam will be part of a private event in Brooklyn on September 11.

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the White House event, which will also host first responders. The tour's goal is to honor the spirit of service demonstrated by individuals like Stephen Siller, a firefighter who died on 9/11, and to inspire future generations.

As reported by Fox News, the beam's presence at Fenway Park evoked strong emotions among attendees, including David Littlefield, a vendor who shared, "It brings up a lot of memories, and, honestly, reading that and talking to the firemen over there, it can give me chills."

The tour will cover over 10,500 miles, making more than 35 stops in 21 states and Washington, D.C. before returning to Ground Zero. For more information on the tour, visit the Reagan Foundation website.