Susanna Hoffs Reflects On Prince Giving The Bangles 'Manic Monday': 'Changed My Life'

By Will Mendelson

September 8, 2026

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Susanna Hoffs reflected on the song that changed everything for The Bangles: "Manic Monday."

As the iconic track celebrates its 40th anniversary, the band's lead singer recalled how Prince gave them their breakthrough hit.

“He gave me ‘Manic Monday’ and I still have the original cassette,” Hoffs recently told PEOPLE. The tape featured Prince singing the track himself and even included his copyright insignia written in red ink.

According to the musician, Prince became interested in the rock group after seeing the music video for “Hero Takes a Fall.” She was later told that he had something for her and picked up the “Manic Monday” cassette from the front desk of a recording studio.

That moment, Hoffs said, “completely changed my life.”

The two remained in touch over the years, with Hoffs recalling one memorable occasion when Prince invited The Bangles to Sunset Sound to play music — only to suddenly leave without saying goodbye.

“He was very cheeky and very mischievous,” she remembered fondly of the late music icon.

The Bangles
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