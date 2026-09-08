Thieves Steal Renoir Paintings From French Museum

Thieves have stolen two paintings by Pierre-Auguste Renoir from a museum in Cagnes-Sur-Mer, France, where the artist once lived. The daring heist occurred early in the morning and was captured on security video. Police responded to an alarm and pursued two suspects, but they managed to escape. The town's mayor confirmed that the thieves dropped two of the paintings as they fled.

This incident comes less than a year after a major theft at the Louvre Museum in Paris, where over $100 million worth of jewelry was stolen. The recent theft highlights a troubling trend of high-profile art heists across Europe. According to a Channel News Asia report, similar thefts have been increasing, with thieves exploiting technological advancements to launder stolen goods.

In a related incident earlier this year, paintings by Renoir, Paul Cézanne, and Henri Matisse were stolen from the Magnani Rocca Foundation near Parma, Italy. The heist took only three minutes, and the paintings were valued at over $10 million. The works were eventually recovered by Italian police, who arrested nine suspects.

The recent thefts underscore the vulnerability of art institutions and the challenges they face in securing valuable collections. The French authorities continue their investigation, hoping to recover the stolen Renoir paintings and bring the perpetrators to justice.