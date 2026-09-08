Trump Hosts First Responders Ahead Of 9/11 Anniversary

President Donald Trump hosted first responders from New York at the White House on Tuesday (September 8), as part of the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. During the event, Trump emphasized the nation's commitment to never forget those who lost their lives on that tragic day. A significant feature of the ceremony was the display of a 12-foot steel beam, weighing nearly 17,000 pounds, recovered from the South Tower of the World Trade Center. This beam is part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's "Steel Across America" tour, which has been traveling across the country to educate younger generations about the events of 9/11.

The White House said the event was to "pay tribute to the American heroes we lost in the tragic Sept. 11 attacks, their beautiful family members, and to the acts of heroism that defined that fateful day when the unbreakable spirit of the American people prevailed." The president will also attend a ceremony at the Pentagon on Friday (September 11) to honor the anniversary, while Vice President JD Vance is set to visit Ground Zero in New York City.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, founded in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who died responding to the attacks, organized the steel beam tour. The foundation aims to create "moments of connection" for those who experienced 9/11 and provide educational opportunities for younger generations. The beam's journey began in May and will conclude at Ground Zero on September 11, after stops in more than 20 states.

The president's schedule remains busy, as he prepares to attend the GOP's first-ever midterm convention in Dallas later this week.