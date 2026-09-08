U.S. Strikes Iranian Oil Tanker Off Kharg Island

The United States military has struck Iranian oil tankers, including one near Kharg Island, escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf. According to a report by CNN, the strikes occurred after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two U.S. Navy warships. In response, U.S. forces disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy and M/T Stark 1, and destroyed the M/T Kylo outside the Persian Gulf.

Kharg Island, a key oil hub off Iran's southern coast, handles a significant portion of Iran's crude oil exports. The strikes are part of a broader conflict between the U.S. and Iran, with both nations vying for control over the vital Strait of Hormuz. Britannica reports that the conflict began earlier this year with joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, and has since involved numerous retaliatory attacks.

The U.S. Department of Defense, led by Secretary Pete Hegseth, has warned Iran against further aggression, stating that any attack on U.S. ships will result in the destruction of Iranian tankers. Iran's foreign ministry condemned the U.S. actions as "illegal and aggressive," citing violations of the UN Charter. Sky News reports that Iran has also captured a U.S. submersible in the Strait of Hormuz, further complicating the situation.

As the conflict continues, the international community watches closely, with potential implications for global oil supplies and regional stability. The U.S. and Iran are engaged in a volatile standoff, with both sides threatening further action. The situation remains tense, with no clear resolution in sight.