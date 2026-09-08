Joanna Gaines opened up about experiencing “mom guilt,” and how a heartfelt conversation with her daughter shifted her perspective.

Gaines, 48, shares five children with husband Chip Gaines, 51. She reflected on a conversation with her eldest daughter, Ella, during a conversation with Hoda Kotb on a new episode of Joy 101.

“Mom guilt never goes away. It’s something you have to manage, you have to always work through,” Gaines said in a clip shared on Instagram. “And I remember when Ella, when I was taking her to the airport, we were about to fly to where she’s going for college. I remember just crying a little bit and thinking, ‘OK, this is the moment I can just like say I’m sorry for anywhere I wasn’t present.’ And so, I remember, Hoda, for months, what I was grieving was I wasn’t home the whole time. Like, I was a stay-at-home mom for a portion of her childhood. But then I grew this business. There were months leading up to me saying goodbye to her that I held that mom guilt of, ‘is she thinking I wasn’t there enough?’ So, I’m creating this narrative.

“We’re in the car and I just quietly start crying, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I just — I want to ask, and you can be honest, but I also want to say, I’m sorry if there’s any way where you ever felt like I just wasn’t there enough, or because I was working, I’m sorry.’ And she kind of got mad,” Gaines remembered. “I thought this was going to be this beautiful (moment). And then me getting to receive and say ‘I’m sorry,’ and her accept the apology. She got upset and she said, ‘Mom, are you serious?’ She’s like, ‘all you’ve taught me is I can do anything and everything.’ And so, the narrative she’s built up over the years is not the mom guilt that I’ve been holding. …Instead, it’s one of strength and empowerment and beauty. And right there, it was a life changing moment for me that you just, you need to talk more. Like, if there’s an insecurity in my — I should’ve brought that up three years ago.”

Throughout the conversation, Gaines also caught up with Kota about her “meet-cute” moment with her husband and more. Find the full conversation on iHeartRadio here.