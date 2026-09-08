Wimbledon To Limit Influencers After US Open Disruptions

Wimbledon is taking steps to limit the presence of social media influencers after issues at the US Open. During the US Open, held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York, influencers disrupted matches by taking photographs with bright lights and making excessive noise. This led to interruptions, with some of tennis's biggest stars, including Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, urging spectators to adhere to the sport's etiquette.

The US Open had granted official access to 100 content creators in an effort to expand the tournament's reach to younger audiences. However, the presence of influencers, many unfamiliar with tennis etiquette, drew criticism from traditional fans and players alike. According to Firstpost, the influencers' activities, such as using selfie lights and filming TikTok content during matches, caused distractions that compromised players' focus.

Wimbledon, known for its strict adherence to tradition and decorum, will not offer any accreditation category for influencers. The club plans to prohibit items that could disrupt matches, ensuring that the focus remains on the sport. As reported by the Economic Times, players like Osaka and Jessica Pegula expressed concerns about the breaches of etiquette at the US Open, emphasizing the importance of respecting the sport.

Despite the backlash, some players, including Daniil Medvedev, acknowledged the potential benefits of involving influencers to raise awareness about tennis. However, the disruptions at the US Open highlighted the need for influencers to adapt to the sport's traditional standards. EssentiallySports reported that the USTA revoked the credentials of some influencers after incidents of inappropriate behavior.

Wimbledon's decision reflects a commitment to maintaining the integrity and decorum of the tournament, ensuring that the focus remains on the athletes and the competition.