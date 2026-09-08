Yankees Activate Aaron Judge From Injured List

The New York Yankees have activated star outfielder Aaron Judge from the injured list, marking his return to the lineup after recovering from a rib fracture. Judge, 34, suffered the injury while diving for a catch in late April and was sidelined since May 31. Before his injury, Judge was hitting .248 with 17 home runs in 59 games.

Judge's return comes at a crucial time for the Yankees, who are in a tight race in the American League East. The team has struggled offensively during his absence, ranking 28th in runs scored. Manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism about Judge's impact, saying, "We certainly look forward to getting our guy back."

Judge had been cleared for baseball activities in August and steadily increased his workload, including taking batting practice and performing outfield drills. As reported by MLB.com, Judge opted to skip a Minor League rehab assignment, citing confidence in his readiness to return directly to the major league lineup.

The Yankees are hopeful that Judge's presence will bolster their lineup as they aim for a postseason berth. With his return, the team plans to play Judge regularly in right field, a position he prefers. The Yankees are currently in second place in the AL East, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Judge's comeback is seen as a pivotal moment for the Yankees, who are eyeing their first World Series title since 2009. The team's success in the final month of the regular season may hinge on Judge's ability to perform at his usual high level.