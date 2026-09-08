Ye & Kid Cudi Reunite At Star-Studded Homecoming Show In Chicago

Kid Cudi walked out onto the global stage to help Ye perform their hit "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," and the crowd exploded with roars of cheers. Travis Scott, who was in the audience after performing with Ye, looked extremely excited to see Ye and Cudi's reunion. He even recorded the moment on his phone. From there, Cudi stayed to deliver their song "Ghost Town" and his hit "Pursuit of Happiness." At one point, Ye and Cudi looked at one another, flashed huge grins, and hugged as if they'd never fallen out.



Ye and Kid Cudi's friendship was unbreakable until things took a turn for the worse in February 2022. Ye publicly declared that he took Kid Cudi off his Donda album. At the time, Ye had already split from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and was feuding with her and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Cudi was also friends with Davidson and was photographed with the "SNL" actor. After their feud exploded online, Cudi officially cut Ye out of his life and didn't look back.



Four years later, hope for a reunion began to materialize. Ye made a public apology for everything he said and did while he experienced a mental health episode. While the "Carnival" rapper made amends to those in his inner circle, Ye made his way to Cudi, who recently shocked fans when he said the two were rebuilding their friendship.



"Right now were rebuilding our friendship," he said in July. "I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice."



Before Ye brought Cudi out, he also reunited with a few of the Chicago artists he started out with. He brought out Consequence and GLC to perform "Spaceship" for the first time in over a decade. He also invited Common, Lupe Fiasco, and Twista to perform the slew of hits they have together.



Check out more moments from Ye's second show in Chicago below.