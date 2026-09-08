Ye & Kid Cudi Reunite At Star-Studded Homecoming Show In Chicago
By Tony M. Centeno
September 8, 2026
Ye and Kid Cudi finally made amends before performing together for the first time in years.
On Friday, September 4, the second night of Ye's homecoming show in Chicago was packed with day-one fans and superstar guests. The Chi-Town native kicked off the show with "Homecoming," "Can't Tell Me Nothing," and "N***as In Paris" before he brought out his first guest, Chief Keef, to perform "Don't Like" and "Love Sosa." The show continued with surprise appearances by Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, CyHi and Young Thug. During the second half of the show, Ye brought out his ride-or-die crew of artists, including his KIDS SEE GHOSTS partner.
YE BRINGS OUT KID CUDI FOR “FATHER STRETCH MY HANDS PT. 1” AT SOLDIER FIELD pic.twitter.com/8t7u9qy6Gd— Urban Street Culture SA (@UrbanStreetZA) September 5, 2026
Kid Cudi walked out onto the global stage to help Ye perform their hit "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," and the crowd exploded with roars of cheers. Travis Scott, who was in the audience after performing with Ye, looked extremely excited to see Ye and Cudi's reunion. He even recorded the moment on his phone. From there, Cudi stayed to deliver their song "Ghost Town" and his hit "Pursuit of Happiness." At one point, Ye and Cudi looked at one another, flashed huge grins, and hugged as if they'd never fallen out.
Ye and Kid Cudi's friendship was unbreakable until things took a turn for the worse in February 2022. Ye publicly declared that he took Kid Cudi off his Donda album. At the time, Ye had already split from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and was feuding with her and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Cudi was also friends with Davidson and was photographed with the "SNL" actor. After their feud exploded online, Cudi officially cut Ye out of his life and didn't look back.
Four years later, hope for a reunion began to materialize. Ye made a public apology for everything he said and did while he experienced a mental health episode. While the "Carnival" rapper made amends to those in his inner circle, Ye made his way to Cudi, who recently shocked fans when he said the two were rebuilding their friendship.
"Right now were rebuilding our friendship," he said in July. "I hit him a week ago to check in on him, today he hit me to check on me. No work talk. Just seeing how I was doing. It was nice."
Before Ye brought Cudi out, he also reunited with a few of the Chicago artists he started out with. He brought out Consequence and GLC to perform "Spaceship" for the first time in over a decade. He also invited Common, Lupe Fiasco, and Twista to perform the slew of hits they have together.
Check out more moments from Ye's second show in Chicago below.
YE AND KID CUDI PERFORM “GHOST TOWN” IN CHICAGO! 😭🤯🏔️🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3wa26icXve— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) September 5, 2026
Ye & Kid Cudi leaving Solder Field Stadium together‼️❤️🩹pic.twitter.com/Dly8Tta6Zy— RapTV (@Rap) September 5, 2026
Travis Scott recording Kid Cudi performing “Pursuit of Happiness” 😭 pic.twitter.com/7pQvHPyjBu— Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 5, 2026
YE & LUPE FIASCO— ATP (@ATP_RAP) September 5, 2026
SUPERSTAR
LIVE @ YE’S HOMECOMING CONCERT 🌍🚨 https://t.co/kR9wYRIs2Y pic.twitter.com/wxW6MkGvvb
Ye has brought out Common for Chicago Night 2 pic.twitter.com/k6GA0uBQvN— GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) September 5, 2026
YE BRINGS OUT YOUNG THUG FOR “LIFESTYLE” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tvHagHJlEg— Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 5, 2026
YE— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 5, 2026
RICK ROSS
DEVIL IN A NEW DRESS
FULL PERFORMANCE
LIVE IN CHICAGO IN FRONT OF 70,000 PEOPLE
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/Ctaom9K3wa pic.twitter.com/oHwIALTZNY