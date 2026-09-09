John Sununu Wins NH Republican Senate Primary, Pappas Wins Dem Primary

In a closely watched race, John Sununu has emerged victorious in the New Hampshire Republican Senate primary, defeating former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown. Sununu, who has a strong political legacy in the state, is seen as a formidable candidate for the upcoming midterm elections. According to CNBC, Sununu's moderate stance and willingness to work across party lines have bolstered his appeal among voters.

On the Democratic side, Chris Pappas secured the nomination, defeating progressive challenger Karishma Manzur. Pappas, who has represented New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District since 2019, has focused his campaign on anti-corruption efforts and has received endorsements from prominent Democrats, including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. NBC News reports that Pappas' moderate approach and membership in the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus have resonated with voters.

The upcoming midterm elections will be crucial, as both parties vie for control of the Senate. With the retirement of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the seat is open, and the outcome could significantly impact the balance of power in Congress. Reuters highlights that the race is particularly important for Democrats, who need to retain the seat to maintain their chances of flipping the Senate.

Sununu and Pappas will face off in the November midterms, with both candidates aiming to appeal to a broad range of voters in New Hampshire. The election will not only determine who will represent New Hampshire in the Senate but also influence the legislative agenda in the final years of President Donald Trump's term.