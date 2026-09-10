9-11 Ceremony To Include Additional Moment Of Silence

This year's 9-11 remembrance ceremony in Lower Manhattan will feature a new moment of silence to honor those who have died from 9-11 related health effects. The ceremony, marking the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks, traditionally includes six moments of silence. These moments correspond to the times when each of the four planes crashed and when the twin towers fell.

The newly added seventh moment of silence will recognize the thousands who have died from illnesses linked to exposure to toxic ash and rubble at Ground Zero. According to CNN, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated, "Now, close to 25 years later, more people have died from 9/11-related illnesses than were killed on the day itself."

The ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, where a bell will ring after the reading of the names of nearly 3,000 victims. The seventh bell will ring at approximately 12:30 p.m. to honor those affected by 9/11-related illnesses. Michael R. Bloomberg, Chairman of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, emphasized the importance of this addition, stating, "As we mark the 25th anniversary, adding this moment of silence ensures that we never forget every life lost on that day and in the years since."

The World Trade Center Health Program, established in 2011, provides medical monitoring and treatment for first responders and survivors. As of March 2024, nearly 7,000 people enrolled in the program have died from 9/11-related conditions. The program continues to support those affected, with over 154,000 people enrolled as of June 2026.

This new moment of silence acknowledges the ongoing impact of 9/11 on survivors and first responders. It serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made and the need for continued support and recognition for those affected by 9/11-related health issues.