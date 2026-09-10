9-11 Commemoration Events On Friday

On Friday (September 11), the United States will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the tragic 9-11 attacks with observance ceremonies across the nation. President Donald Trump will attend a ceremony at the Pentagon, where he will be joined by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to honor the 184 victims of American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the building.

In New York City, Vice President JD Vance, along with former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, will participate in a commemoration at Ground Zero. This event will honor the over 2,600 people who lost their lives when hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. The ceremony will include a reading of the victims' names and moments of silence.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will be present at the 9-11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. This site commemorates the 44 individuals who heroically fought the hijackers of United Flight 93, preventing an attack on Washington, D.C. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will pause all trains and buses for one minute at 9:37 a.m., the time when Flight 77 struck the Pentagon, as a mark of respect.

The Pentagon remains the only attack site without a visitor center or museum, but a planned 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center is scheduled to open in 2029, with a groundbreaking ceremony set for Saturday (September 12), the day after the anniversary.