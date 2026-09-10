Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Comment About Raising Her 6 Kids

Angelina Jolie is making rare comments about her parenting style.

In a new interview with L'Officiel published on Wednesday (September 9), the Eternals actress, 51, shared how "proud" she is of her children making their own paths, describing them as "definitely individuals," per Page Six.

Jolie — mom to six kids Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 18 — explained why "one of the most important things" about raising children is to "not get in their own way" as they come into their own.

"As a parent, you try to do many things, but you also try to not get in the way of this human being who has a life separate from yours and so much potential in their own mind," she said. "You want to make sure that you support them."