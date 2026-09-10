B2K Member Raz-B's 3-Month-Old Son Passes Away
By Tony M. Centeno
September 10, 2026
Raz-B and his wife, Mona Li, are mourning the loss of their infant son.
In a statement TMZ published on Thursday, September 10, a spokesperson for the B2K member's family confirmed that the three-month-old child, named Astro Monte Thornton, died unexpectedly earlier this week.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Astro Monte Thornton, beloved son of Mona and De'Mario 'Raz B' Thornton of the R&B supergroup B2K," the statement reads. "The family asks for privacy as they navigate this difficult time. They truly appreciate your love and support."
Raz-B and Mona Li welcomed their second son, Astro, in May. The seasoned R&B singer announced his new son's arrival by sharing photos from Mona's maternity photoshoot.
"Right now we’re at the hospital getting ready to welcome our newest addition, Astro 🚀👶🏾 another baby boy to the Thornton family," he wrote. "Big congratulations to my beautiful wife for being so strong through this journey. Watching you become a mother again is one of the greatest blessings I could ever witness. The Thornton family continues to grow… and our legacy does too."
Raz revealed more photos and videos of Astro while celebrating Father's Day in June. The compilation video includes moments from the day his son was born to their most recent family outings.
The infant's cause of death has not been revealed. As of this report, neither Raz-B nor his wife has publicly commented on their son's passing. May he rest in peace.