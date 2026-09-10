B2K Member Raz-B's 3-Month-Old Son Passes Away

Raz-B and Mona Li welcomed their second son, Astro, in May. The seasoned R&B singer announced his new son's arrival by sharing photos from Mona's maternity photoshoot.



"Right now we’re at the hospital getting ready to welcome our newest addition, Astro 🚀👶🏾 another baby boy to the Thornton family," he wrote. "Big congratulations to my beautiful wife for being so strong through this journey. Watching you become a mother again is one of the greatest blessings I could ever witness. The Thornton family continues to grow… and our legacy does too."



Raz revealed more photos and videos of Astro while celebrating Father's Day in June. The compilation video includes moments from the day his son was born to their most recent family outings.

