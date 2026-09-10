Benny Blanco Shares How 'Unconventional' Selena Gomez Wedding Was Her Childhood 'Dream'

Benny Blanco is sharing new details about his wedding to Selena Gomez.

On the September 8 episode of his Friends Keep Secrets podcast, co-hosted by Lil Dicky and his wife Kristin Batalucco, Blanco chatted with guest Gwyneth Paltrow about his September 2025 wedding to Gomez. After surprising the Goop founder with news that he is married to the Only Murders in the Building star, Blanco shared how he and Gomez planned their nuptials to be the wedding she always dreamed of since she was a child, per People.

"We rented a palm tree farm and converted it into a — we just wanted to do something unconventional and Selena ... she had a dream for a wedding since she was a kid," he said. "She's like, 'I want to walk down the aisle and I want the aisle to be, like, Persian rugs off centered. I don't want normal flowers. I don't want it to feel bougie.'"

He added, "So it was like incredible and you could tell we put so much effort into it, but also didn't feel, like, stuffy."

The Rare Beauty founder and the music producer, who went public with their romance in December 2023, said "I do" on September 27, 2025, in a romantic ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, less than a year after announcing their engagement. Earlier this year, Blanco expalined why he and Gomez kept their relationship "private" for months before sharing it with the world.