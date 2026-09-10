Clippers Issue Paul's Number Three To Beal

The Los Angeles Clippers have stirred controversy by assigning Bradley Beal the number three jersey, previously worn by franchise icon Chris Paul. The decision has sparked debate among fans and analysts, as Paul is widely regarded as a Clippers legend. Beal, who joined the Clippers last season and wore number zero, will switch to number three for the upcoming season, as confirmed by the team's online store.

Beal expressed respect for Paul, stating on social media that Paul's legacy "can't be touched, nor erased." Despite this, the move has not sat well with some fans, who view it as disrespectful to Paul's contributions to the team. Paul, who played for the Clippers from 2011 to 2017 and briefly in 2026, is the franchise's all-time leader in assists and played a pivotal role in their success during his tenure.

According to Bleacher Report, Paul was informed by Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank that his jersey would eventually be retired. However, this decision appears to be on hold as Beal takes on the number three.

The Clippers, who have never retired a jersey number, have faced criticism from fans and media alike. As CBS Sports reports, the team's handling of Paul's exit and the subsequent jersey reassignment has been described as disrespectful.

Beal, who wore number three throughout his career with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, returned to this number after Paul's departure. While some fans understand Beal's attachment to the number, others feel it should remain associated with Paul, given his impact on the franchise.

The Clippers' decision comes amidst other organizational challenges, including a recent $50 million fine and the loss of future draft picks due to cap circumvention involving Kawhi Leonard.