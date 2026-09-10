Dan Schneider Loses Defamation Suit Against Warner Bros.

Dan Schneider, former Nickelodeon producer, has lost his defamation lawsuit against Warner Bros. Discovery and the producers of the docuseries 'Quiet on Set.' The series, which aired in 2024, included interviews with former Nickelodeon actors and crew members who alleged inappropriate treatment of minors on productions Schneider oversaw. Schneider argued that the series falsely implied he was responsible for or ignored sexual abuse committed by others.

On Thursday (September 10), a California appeals court ruled that while the documentary portrays Schneider as a difficult and problematic boss, it does not imply he committed child sexual abuse. The judges noted that the show's criticism did not cross the legal line into defamation. According to Bloomberg Law, Schneider had urged the court to reconsider its tentative ruling, but the appeals court upheld the decision, emphasizing that the documentary and trailer constitute protected activity under the anti-SLAPP statute.

The lawsuit, filed in 2024, sought unspecified damages and claimed the series was a "hit job" that damaged Schneider's legacy and reputation. In a statement released after filing the lawsuit, Schneider acknowledged past mistakes and poor judgment during his time at Nickelodeon but denied any knowledge or complicity in the abuse committed by others, as reported by Deadline.

The ruling marks a significant legal victory for Warner Bros. Discovery and the producers of 'Quiet on Set,' as they continue to face scrutiny over the portrayal of Schneider in the series. The case highlights the ongoing legal challenges surrounding defamation claims and the balance between freedom of expression and protecting reputations.