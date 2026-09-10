Federal Court Rejects Trump Bid To Restrict Mail-In Ballots

A federal court in Boston has rejected President Donald Trump's attempt to impose new restrictions on mail-in voting before the upcoming midterm elections. The court's decision prevents the U.S. Postal Service from enforcing stricter rules on postal voting, which Trump had advocated for through an executive order. The ruling comes as the Supreme Court also blocked Trump's efforts to introduce new requirements for mail-in ballots.

The Trump administration sought to implement a rule that would allow the U.S. Postal Service to refuse to deliver ballots from states not adhering to a uniform envelope style and to require states to submit voter lists to an online portal. However, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani questioned the feasibility of implementing such a system in time for the elections, noting the portal was not yet operational.

In response to the court's decision, a coalition of 23 states, led by California, argued that the executive order infringes on states' rights to regulate elections. They contended that the order conflicts with constitutional provisions that grant states the authority to determine voter eligibility and election procedures. The Supreme Court had previously allowed the administration's plan to proceed but had not ruled on its legality.

Despite the administration's claims that the changes are minor and legal, critics argue that the rule could lead to disenfranchisement of voters. The Trump administration has repeatedly appealed to the Supreme Court to allow the rule's implementation, but the federal court's decision represents a significant setback.

The legal battle over mail-in voting continues as states prepare for the midterm elections, with North Carolina already beginning to mail ballots. The court's ruling emphasizes the ongoing debate over the balance of power between federal and state authorities in conducting elections.