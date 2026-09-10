Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Caught With Drugs In Prison

Rex Heuermann, the convicted serial killer known for the infamous "Gilgo Beach" murders, is facing new disciplinary actions after being caught with drugs in prison. According to records obtained by The New York Post, Heuermann, who is serving multiple life sentences without parole at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, was found with synthetic drugs and attempted to smuggle a package into the facility.

The 62-year-old former architect was sentenced in June after admitting to the murders of eight women over a span of 17 years. His victims, including Amber Lynn Costello, Megan Waterman, and others, were found buried along a beach highway near his Long Island home. During his sentencing, Heuermann expressed remorse, stating, "There are no words I can say. I am responsible for all that was said in this room today."

The recent incident occurred in July, and Heuermann is scheduled for a disciplinary hearing on September 18. The details of the drugs and the package contents remain undisclosed. The case has drawn attention due to Heuermann's notoriety and the severe nature of his crimes.

The Clinton Correctional Facility, where Heuermann is incarcerated, has been the site of previous high-profile incidents, including a notorious prison break in 2015. The facility's security measures are under scrutiny following this latest breach.