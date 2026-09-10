Hiker Discovers Remains Of Two People On Georgia Mountain

The remains of two people were found Wednesday morning on Mount Yonah in White County, Georgia, sparking an active investigation by state and local authorities. According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, a hiker made the discovery around 11:20 a.m. on September 9 and quickly notified law enforcement.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. The sheriff’s office then requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Region 8 Crime Scene Unit to help examine and process the site.

Officials have not identified the two deceased individuals. The sheriff’s office has not released their genders, ages, or any information about how long the remains may have been on the mountain. The cause and circumstances of the deaths are still unknown, and authorities have not indicated whether foul play is suspected at this time. Sheriff Rick Kelley stated that the investigation is ongoing, saying, "We don’t have any additional information yet. This case is very active. We are working on trying to identify the remains," according to Fox News Digital.

Mount Yonah is a popular hiking destination located in northeast Georgia near the cities of Helen and Cleveland. The area is known for its scenic views and outdoor activities.

As the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office and the GBI have stated that updates will be provided as more details become available. Anyone with information related to the discovery is urged to contact local law enforcement.