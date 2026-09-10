Illinois Mother Accused Of Killing Son Allegedly Planned To Poison Husband

An Illinois mother accused of killing her two-year-old son also intended to poison her husband, prosecutors revealed during her first court appearance earlier this week. Corie Walsh, 40, faces first-degree murder charges after her son, Barrett "Bear" Walsh, was found dead inside the family’s Frankfort home on Friday, September 1.

Prosecutors told the judge that Walsh discussed plans to harm her husband by poisoning him when he returned home. They also allege she believed she had killed her other children, though in reality, her three surviving children were unharmed. An eight-month-old infant was left unsupervised upstairs while Walsh was found in a bathtub with self-inflicted injuries. Two older children discovered the scene after coming home from school, immediately notifying a neighbor who attempted CPR on Barrett but was unsuccessful. The Will County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Barrett’s death a result of asphyxia. These details were confirmed in multiple reports.

During the Tuesday (September 10) hearing, Walsh’s attorneys argued she was suffering from a psychotic episode at the time of the incident. Defense attorney Robert Kerr told the court, "She was severely mentally ill at the time of incident and requires treatment," noting that doctors recommended immediate inpatient care following her attempts to harm herself. Walsh told authorities she killed her son because she thought he was "the devil" and the "anti-Christ."

Prosecutors, however, argued that Walsh should remain detained, stating she poses a risk to her remaining children and husband. They also revealed that Walsh had recently become deeply interested in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, which involved a mother accused of killing her children while experiencing postpartum psychosis. Witnesses said Walsh sent confusing and out-of-character messages to friends about the trial in the hours before the tragedy.

The defense rejected any connection between Walsh’s actions and the Clancy case, arguing that references to her as a "copycat" are unfounded. Attorneys for Walsh stated she had no prior history of abusing her children and that her family continues to support her.

A Will County judge ordered Walsh to remain in custody pending trial. Her next scheduled court appearance is set for Tuesday, September 24. Defense attorneys indicated they may appeal the detention ruling or seek pretrial release at a later hearing.