Kendrick Lamar's Film With 'South Park' Creators Reportedly Shelved

Whitney Springs was set to be a musical comedy about reparations for slavery. According to IMDB, the film's synopsis is about "a black man interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum [who] finds out that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his." The "Not Like Us" rapper and his pgLang partner, Dave Free, produced the film with Parker and Stone. In addition, Lamar contributed original, unreleased music for the film's soundtrack.



Paramount first picked up the film in 2022 and reportedly committed over $100 million to the project. The creators were set to collect the leftovers of the budget thanks to a negative pickup agreement. "South Park" writer Vernon Chatman penned the script, which was "f**king amazing," according to an anonymous source who read it.



Whitney Springs was initially scheduled to debut in theaters on July 4, 2025. However, the release date was pushed back to March 20, 2026, before the Paramount-Skydance merger closed. By November 2025, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule.



Neither Paramount nor Lamar has yet to comment on the shelved film.