Quavo Confirms Final Migos Album Is In The Works
By Tony M. Centeno
September 10, 2026
Quavo has confirmed that he and Offset will reunite as Migos for one more album.
The Atlanta native announced plans to drop another Migos album during a radio interview that aired on Thursday, September 10. During the discussion, Quavo said, "We coming back. We're gonna do it one more time for the people." The trio, which consists of Quavo, Offset, and the late TakeOff, dropped four studio albums and over 20 mixtapes/EPs since their debut in 2011. Quavo says they plan to do the album right and are also planning to go on tour.
"We gonna do it right," he said. "We gonna tour. We gonna do it right."
It's been three years since Quavo, Offset, and TakeOff delivered Culture III, their final album as Migos. The trio split amid tensions between Quavo and Offset, which led to separate projects. Quavo and TakeOff dropped Only Built For Infinity Links in 2022, and Offset delivered his solo album SET IT OFF in 2023.
Migos experienced turmoil after TakeOff was shot and killed in Houston in November 2022. Seven months later, Quavo and Offset reunited at the 2023 BET Awards to pay homage to their fallen family member with an emotional performance of "HOTEL LOBBY" and "Bad & Boujee." The two rappers weren't on the best terms in the months leading up to TakeOff's death, but they put their differences aside right before they hit the stage. During his recent interview on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Offset confirmed that he and Quavo speak regularly.
Rumors about a reunion album began earlier this year after Quavo and Offset dropped hints about the project in a pair of Instagram Stories. The speculation increased in May when the "Versace" rappers were spotted in the studio together.
“Warriors Never fold. Jobs Not Finished," Quavo wrote at the time. "TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!”
Details about Migos' upcoming album are scarce at the moment. Stay tuned for more updates coming soon.