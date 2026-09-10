Taylor Swift Reacts To CMA Nomination, Says She's Returning To Nashville For The Show

Taylor Swift is looking ahead to the CMA Awards with her first nomination in years.

Swift, 36, is up for Single of the Year at the Country Music Association’s 60th annual show. The history-making artist received the nod for “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which is featured on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. Swift shared CMA’s announcement on her Instagram story on Thursday (September 10), and wrote: “LOOKS LIKE I HAVEN’T YEE’D MY LAST HAW THANK YOU CMA!!!! See you there Nov. 18 🤠”

“Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time,” Swift said when she released “I Knew It, I Knew You” earlier this year. The global megastar wrote and produced the song with Jack Antonoff, and Laura Sisk served as mix engineer. “Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a [Toy Story] kid from the age of 5 til now... is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.”

The last time Swift attended the CMA Awards was in 2016, making a surprise appearance as a presenter. Swift’s return to Country Music’s Biggest Night after a decade arrives as she marks 20 years since her career-launching debut. She was 16 years old when she released her self-titled country record in October 2006. Her debut era included “Tim McGraw,” “Picture to Burn,” “Teardrops On My Guitar,” “Should’ve Said No,” “Our Song” and more. Swift’s last CMA nomination was for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” featuring Chris Stapleton in 2022. In total, she’s earned a dozen CMA Awards, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year honor in 2009 and in 2011. Swift is one of eight female artists to win the award in the CMA’s 60-year history (along with Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Barbara Mandrell, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, The Chicks and Lainey Wilson, who is hosting the show for her third consecutive year).

See the full list of nominees here.

The 60th CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC and Disney+, and the following day on Hulu.