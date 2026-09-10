UConn Lands Five-Star Son Of Ex-NFL Player

UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley has secured a major commitment for the 2027 recruiting class. On Thursday (September 10), five-star guard NaVorro Bowman Jr., son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman, committed to the Huskies. The 6-foot-3 guard from Sherman Oaks, California, is the top-ranked player in his state and the No. 11 player nationally for the class of 2027, according to 247Sports.

Bowman Jr. plays for Notre Dame High School and had been linked to Arizona and Texas before choosing UConn. His commitment comes after a visit to the Storrs campus, where he was impressed by the program and its facilities. Bowman Jr. is known for his physicality, athleticism, and ability to score at all levels, making him a valuable addition to the Huskies' roster.

Hurley has a strong track record of recruiting top talent, having previously secured commitments from five-star players like Stephon Castle, Liam McNeeley, and Braylon Mullins. Bowman Jr.'s decision to join UConn is expected to bolster the program's future, with the 2027 recruiting class already ranked No. 11 by 247Sports.

Bowman Jr. was a standout player for Team USA, helping them secure gold at the FIBA U17 World Cup. His performance in the EYBL season, where he averaged over 20 points per game, showcased his scoring ability and defensive tenacity. As reported by CBS Sports, Bowman Jr. is expected to make an immediate impact at UConn, potentially joining Solo Ball in the starting backcourt during his freshman year.