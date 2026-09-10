Yankees Place Chisholm On IL, Recall Volpe

The New York Yankees have placed second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the injured list due to a sprained right thumb, an injury he sustained while sliding during Tuesday night's (September 8) game against the Colorado Rockies. The 28-year-old will be out of baseball activities for seven to 10 days, raising concerns about his availability for the remainder of the regular season.

In response to Chisholm's injury, the Yankees have recalled infielder Anthony Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Volpe, who struggled earlier in the season, has been performing well in Triple-A, batting .264 with 11 home runs over 37 games. Manager Aaron Boone expressed confidence in Volpe's ability to fill the gap left by Chisholm, noting his recent productivity and versatility on the field.

The Yankees, currently four games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East, are in a tight race for the division title. With 18 regular-season games remaining, they hold the top wild-card spot, maintaining a nine-game lead over the team just outside the playoff picture. As the team prepares for crucial upcoming games, including a series against the Rays, the absence of Chisholm, who has been heating up offensively, could impact their playoff push.

Chisholm has played in 134 games this season, posting a .232 batting average with 19 home runs and 55 RBIs. Despite his struggles, he has tied a career high with 40 stolen bases. Boone and the Yankees hope for a swift recovery, aiming for Chisholm's return before the playoffs. Meanwhile, Volpe's call-up provides an opportunity to prove his worth in the major leagues and potentially secure a more permanent role for next season.