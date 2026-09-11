49ers Brace For Worst On Receivers' Injuries

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with significant injuries following their game against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia. On Thursday (September 10), tight end Josh Tonges suffered a knee injury that head coach Kyle Shanahan described as "wasn't good." The team is also monitoring rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling, who sustained an ankle injury but avoided a torn Achilles.

Stribling was injured in the second quarter, as reported by USA Today. He initially hurt his ankle in the first quarter but returned to the game before suffering a non-contact injury to his left leg. Trainers attended to Stribling on the field, and he was later carted off for further evaluation. Shanahan confirmed that Stribling's Achilles is intact, but the severity of his ankle injury remains uncertain.

The 49ers' depth at wide receiver is a concern, with several players already sidelined due to injuries. Stribling, a second-round draft pick from the University of Mississippi, was expected to be a key contributor this season. Despite the setbacks, quarterback Brock Purdy managed to connect with multiple targets during the game, showcasing the team's resilience.

The 49ers are preparing to host the Miami Dolphins in Week Two, one week from Sunday.