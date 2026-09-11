9/11-Related Cancers Among Survivors, Responders Soar Over Past Decade

The number of cancers diagnosed among first responders and survivors enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program has surged by more than 900 percent in the past decade, new data shows. The federal program, created to provide free medical care to those affected by the September 11 attacks, now supports about 154,000 members nationwide, up from 60,000 in its first year of operation.

According to information released by the program, as of June 2026, 57,044 members have been diagnosed with cancer linked to their exposure at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, or Shanksville, Pennsylvania. This represents a 912 percent increase in cancer cases since 2016. The dramatic rise reflects both the long-term health consequences of toxic dust exposure and increased awareness and outreach efforts that have brought more people into care. As noted by the Washington Post, the number of victims receiving aid has tripled in recent years.

The World Trade Center Health Program was established in 2010 through the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act and reauthorized in 2015 through 2090. The program, overseen by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, covers medical monitoring and treatment for certified 9/11-related health conditions, including cancers, at no cost to participants. It serves those directly affected by the attacks, such as first responders, recovery workers, area residents, and others who were exposed to hazardous materials in lower Manhattan and at related sites. According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, tens of thousands are living with ongoing illnesses, and more than 8,000 enrolled members have died from all causes since the program began.

Research continues to investigate the long-term impact of 9/11 exposure. For example, Florida International University is studying the health of responders and survivors now residing in Florida, with a focus on cancer and neurological health. Dr. Roberto Lucchini, a primary investigator in Florida, emphasized the importance of ongoing health monitoring, saying, "Science is key to understanding what is happening and what can be done. If we see an exposure is causing something, especially at an early stage, we can intervene and do whatever we can provide in terms of personalized medicine, personalized prevention."

The World Trade Center Health Program remains open for new enrollees, and efforts to raise awareness—especially among those who were children or young adults at the time—are ongoing.