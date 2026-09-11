Alex Warren Reveals The 'Very Popular' Celeb He Was Compared To As A Teen

Alex Warren has come into his own as an artist but he once drew comparisons to another musician when he was younger.

During an appearance on the September 8 episode of Celebrity Substitue, the "Ordinary" singer, 25, revealed that he was told he looked like Shawn Medes when he was in high school; however, he really doesn't see the resemblance, per People. When the group of elementary school students wondered what other artist he would choose to be, Warren said he "really [liked] Shawn Mendes," asking them in turn, Do you know who that is?"

"Shawn is a very good-looking, very popular singer who is what I'd like to say is the human embodiment of a beatiful being," he said. "And he sings very well."

Warren then revealed that he was once given a flattering comparison to the "Stitches" singer, 28, when he was a teen, though he did not fully agree with his peers' thoughts.

"When I was in high school, people said I looked like him, but I don't see it," he said.

Now, years later, Warren has found his own slice of fame. He dropped his sophomore album WILDCHILD last month and has been touring around the world, but the fun he's having performing for crowds does seem to need a warning label as he took a tumble during a recent show in Australia. Despite the fall, he was able to laugh it off and poked fun at himself for the slip.