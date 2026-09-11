Bucs' Egbuka To Play Sunday, McMillan Doubtful

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have wide receiver Emeka Egbuka available for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (September 13). Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Egbuka's recovery from a toe injury, making him a full participant in practice. However, the news isn't as positive for fellow wideout Jalen McMillan, who remains doubtful as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Running back Sean Tucker is also listed as doubtful due to a hamstring strain. Tucker, who recently took a $1 million pay cut to avoid being a cap casualty, returned to practice on a limited basis after missing earlier sessions. His absence could lead to an opportunity for Josh Williams, a former undrafted free agent, to be called up from the practice squad.

The Buccaneers are dealing with several injuries as they prepare for the game. Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. showed improvement, moving from limited to full participation despite a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, guard Billy Schrauth and Egbuka were full participants, indicating they are ready for the game.

The Bengals, hosting the Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium, have their own injury concerns. Defensive end Shemar Stewart will be listed as doubtful due to a hyperextended knee.