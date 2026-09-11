Cardinals Rookie RB To Play Season Opener

By iHeartRadio

September 11, 2026

Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love is set to make his NFL debut in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (September 13). Love, the third overall pick in this year's draft, has been recovering from a high-ankle sprain sustained during Arizona's second preseason game on August 13. Despite missing three weeks of practice, he participated in this week's sessions without limitations, indicating his readiness for the game.

According to Arizona Sports, Love has been diligent in his recovery, focusing on extra work and pushing himself to overcome the injury. "I've always just been trying to do more than what they want me to do," Love said. His determination has paid off, with Love practicing without restrictions and looking strong during media-viewed sessions.

AZ Central reports that Love participated in all practice portions open to the media, including walkthroughs with the full offense. His performance during receiving drills showed no signs of the injury, suggesting he is ready for game action.

While Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has not made an official announcement regarding Love's participation, he expressed confidence in the rookie's recovery. "We feel good," LaFleur said, as reported by azcardinals.com. Love himself is eager to contribute, stating, "I just want to play football."

Love's debut is highly anticipated, as he showed promise in his limited preseason appearance, rushing for 58 yards on 11 carries and catching three passes for 14 yards. His performance highlighted his potential as a key playmaker for the Cardinals this season.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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