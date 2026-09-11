CDC Declares End to Record Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday (September 11) that the largest cyclosporiasis outbreak in U.S. history has ended. Nearly 20,000 people were affected by the foodborne illness, which was traced back to shredded iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms in Mexico. The outbreak resulted in two deaths, both in Michigan, the epicenter of the crisis.

According to the CDC, the outbreak sickened 12,833 individuals across 21 states, with Michigan experiencing the most severe impact. The outbreak, which began earlier this year, was linked to lettuce served at popular restaurants, including Taco Bell, and sold at major grocery chains like Walmart. Taylor Farms recalled the contaminated lettuce in July, and Taco Bell removed it from their menu.

The outbreak prompted scrutiny of U.S. food safety practices and highlighted the challenges of tracing the source of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic infection that causes severe diarrhea. Health officials noted that the parasite's long incubation period made it difficult to track and recall contaminated produce swiftly.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) continues to investigate the outbreak and its origins, focusing on Taylor Farms' operations in Mexico. The FDA has concluded its on-site inspections and is analyzing samples collected during the investigation. The agency has also initiated post-outbreak response activities to prevent future occurrences.

The outbreak has raised concerns about the adequacy of food safety regulations and the need for increased funding and staffing for foodborne illness surveillance. Critics argue that recent cuts to federal food safety programs under the Trump Administration may have slowed the outbreak response.

As the investigation continues, the FDA is also looking into other cyclosporiasis outbreaks across the country, although no additional sources have been identified. The outbreak has drawn attention to the importance of maintaining robust food safety measures to protect public health.