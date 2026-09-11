CDC Warns Of Rising Rabies Exposure Nationwide

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a health alert due to a spike in rabies exposure incidents across the United States. The alert, released on Thursday (September 10), highlights a 17% increase in rabies-related inquiries from July through August compared to the same period last year. The CDC is urging the public to avoid contact with wildlife and sick animals and to seek medical help if bitten or scratched.

Rabies, a rare but potentially fatal viral disease, spreads primarily through bites or scratches from infected animals. Common carriers in the U.S. include raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes. The CDC warns that rabies must be treated before symptoms appear, as untreated cases can lead to severe brain disease and death. The agency recommends post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which includes a series of rabies vaccines and human rabies immune globulin, to prevent infection. This treatment is nearly 100% effective if administered promptly.

The CDC's alert follows several high-profile rabies outbreaks, including an incident in North Carolina where three baby goats at a petting zoo tested positive for rabies, potentially exposing hundreds of people. Health officials have recommended rabies shots for more than 260 individuals who came into contact with the goats. According to NBC News, the petting zoo stated that the goats were bitten by a rabid skunk.

In addition to North Carolina, rabies cases have been reported in various states, including Virginia, Louisiana, and New York. Health officials emphasize the importance of keeping pets up to date on rabies vaccinations and avoiding contact with wildlife. If bitten or scratched, individuals should wash the wound immediately with soap and water and consult a healthcare provider.

The CDC's advisory also notes an increase in the use of rabies vaccines and immunoglobulins, with a 33% and 76% rise, respectively, this year. The agency encourages healthcare providers to adhere to current rabies treatment guidelines to ensure patient safety and avoid unnecessary costs and strain on medical supplies.

For more information on rabies prevention and treatment, visit the CDC's website.