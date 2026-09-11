CIA Declassifies 9-11 Documents on 25th Anniversary

On the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the CIA has released a significant collection of previously classified documents. These documents, primarily from the daily intelligence briefings for former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, reveal warnings about Osama bin Laden's plans to attack the U.S. using hijacked passenger jets. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, a September 10, 1998, memo for senior administration officials indicated that bin Laden intended to strike the U.S. with an "explosive-laden plane."

CIA Director John Ratcliffe described the release as "the single largest release of CIA analysis related to 9-11 ever." The BBC reported that the documents include 71 daily presidential briefs spanning from early 1998 to the day after the attacks. Many of these documents show increasing alarm over al-Qaeda and its leader, Osama bin Laden, as well as discussions about potential hijackings and attacks within the U.S.

The documents also highlight the challenges faced by intelligence agencies in sharing information. A report by WUSA9 emphasized that the documents illustrate security analysts' tracking of bin Laden's movements and support system, as well as concerns about possible threats to U.S. targets. Despite these warnings, the scale and specifics of the planned attacks remained unclear.

As the nation commemorates the 25th anniversary of the attacks, memorial ceremonies took place in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, honoring the nearly 3,000 victims and the lasting impact of that day.