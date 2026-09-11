Claudia Sulewski Reveals Why Billie Eilish Officiated Wedding To FINNEAS

Billie Eilish had a special role in her brother FINNEAS' wedding to wife Claudia Sulewski.

In a new video published to YouTube on Wednesday (September 9), Sulewski shared new details about her and the musician's recent nuptials and the planning that went in to making it the most special day of their lives, per People. One decision the couple seemingly made early on was having FINNEAS' younger sister officiate their big day, which came as a compromise after they both wanted her to stand by their side during the ceremony.

"When we first started to officially plan our wedding, the first person that we called was FINNEAS' sister, Billie," she said. "He wanted her to be his best man, and I wanted her to be my maid of honor. So we thought, 'Okay, sounds like she needs to marry us.'"

Sulewski got emotional as she recalled the sweet moment, saying, "And truly, officiating our wedding was, like, the greatest gift she could ever give us."

Sulewski and FINNEAS tied the knot in a ceremony in Montecito, California, on August 29. While reflecting on their wedding, the actress described their nuptials as "the best day of our life, no doubt."

"It was the most beautiful, special, intimate, overwhelming, euphoric, but also calm, every single emotion, all the good ones," she said. "And something else we can't describe. We kept saying, 'New feeling unlocked.' I have never felt that way in my life."