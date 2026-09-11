CPI Rises In August, Fed Meeting Looms

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key indicator of inflation, increased by 0.4% in August compared to July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This marks a significant rise from the previous month's 0.1% increase and aligns with economists' expectations. The annual inflation rate remains steady at 3.4%, as reported by Kiplinger.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the core CPI rose by 0.3% in August, slightly above the 0.2% increase seen in July. This core inflation rate is up 2.4% year-over-year, matching economists' predictions. Higher gas prices contributed significantly to the monthly inflation increase, with gasoline prices rising by 3.9% in August. Year-over-year, gas prices have surged by 27.4%.

The CPI report is crucial as it precedes the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week, where officials will decide on potential interest rate changes. Reuters notes that traders are betting on an 85% probability of a 25 basis point rate hike, up from 71% a day earlier.

Economists and market strategists are closely watching these developments. Morningstar highlights that the CPI report is the last major inflation indicator before the Fed's decision. The report's findings suggest that underlying inflationary pressures remain sticky, prompting expectations of a rate hike to help steer inflation toward the Fed's 2% target.