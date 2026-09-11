Dodgers Look To Stay Hot As Postseason Chase Continues

The Los Angeles Dodgers, currently the hottest team in Major League Baseball, are set to face the Miami Marlins today (September 11) as they aim to extend their seven-game winning streak. The game will be particularly significant as top prospect Josue De Paula makes his major league debut. De Paula, known for his impressive power and speed, recently became the first player in the Dodgers organization this season to achieve at least 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases, solidifying his status as a top prospect.

Meanwhile, the postseason race remains intense. The San Diego Padres are clinging to a half-game lead for the National League's final wild card spot as they face the San Francisco Giants. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who are hosting the Texas Rangers, hope to surpass the Padres in the standings. In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays are just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the last wild card position. The Blue Jays will host the Baltimore Orioles tonight, while the Guardians visit the Minnesota Twins.

As reported by MLB.com, De Paula's performance in the minors has been outstanding, with a .320/.426/.740 slash line in August. His debut adds excitement to the Dodgers' lineup as they continue their postseason push.