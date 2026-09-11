Ed O’Brien Wishes Radiohead Had Made An Album With This Hip-Hop Legend

By iHeartMedia

September 11, 2026

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Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien has revealed one collaboration he wishes the band had pulled off: making an album with Dr. Dre.

During an appearance on the Broken Record podcast, O’Brien reflected on Radiohead’s musical influences and said he believes working with the hip-hop legend could have taken the group somewhere completely unexpected.

“In a parallel universe, we’d have gone in and done a record with Dre,” O’Brien admitted. “I just thought he could take [it], because we had riffs galore and we had pockets and grooves galore."

O’Brien added that he was always thrilled when artists from the hip-hop world sampled Radiohead because it validated the rhythmic side of the band’s music.

“I loved it because that meant that...there was a bit of a groove to what you did,” he said.

Unfortunately, fans probably shouldn’t expect the unlikely collaboration to finally happen.

“Maybe another lifetime,” the host joked.

Radiohead
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